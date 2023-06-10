One of two giant rubber ducks in Hong Kong harbour deflates

HONG KONG: One of two giant rubber ducks anchored in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as part of an art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman deflated on Saturday (Jun 10), to the disappointment of residents coming to see them in the scorching heat.

It was not clear why the duck deflated. Hong Kong-based art studio AllRightsReserved, the organiser of the art show, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s a pity. I originally thought I could see two rubber ducks,” said Moon Lam, 72, who came to the harbour wearing a rubber duck-themed T-shirt, face mask, earrings and socks.