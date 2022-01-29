Hong Kong government offers hamster reparations in COVID-19 fight

Last week, Hong Kong authorities enraged pet lovers with an order to cull more than 2,200 hamsters after tracing an outbreak to a worker in a shop where 11 hamsters tested positive.

People who had in recent weeks bought hamsters - popular apartment pets in the congested city - were ordered to surrender them for testing and what the government described as "humane dispatch".

In recent days thousands of people have offered to adopt unwanted hamsters amid a public outcry against the government and its pandemic advisers, which the office of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called irrational.

The link between hamsters and human transmission remains inconclusive, but government officials have said the crackdown was still needed as a precautionary measure.

Hong Kong has for months pursued a "zero-Covid" strategy, making it one of the most isolated major cities anywhere, with flights reduced by 90 per cent.

It is currently grappling with an Omicron outbreak however, with the government on Thursday announcng that it would extend citywide restrictions until Feb 17.

Schools, playgrounds, gyms and most venues are shut, while tens of thousands of people must do daily coronavirus tests.