Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID-19 cases as healthcare system overwhelmed

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday (Feb 13), down from the previous day's record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the city's overstretched healthcare system, authorities said.

The surge in coronavirus cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help the city with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity.

Following the death of a four-year-old who had tested preliminary positive for the disease this week, the government said late on Sunday that children from the age of three would be eligible for vaccinations from Feb 15.

Authorities also warned food supplies into the city may be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for coronavirus, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal "as soon as possible."

Hong Kong imports 90 per cent of its food, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food. Consumers have felt shortages of some imported goods, including premium seafood, due to stringent flight restrictions.

Health authorities in the city of 7.5 million people reported 1,347 new coronavirus infections, down from Saturday's 1,514, but they told a news conference there were about 2,000 preliminary cases. The rapid spread of the outbreak was overwhelming healthcare facilities, they said.

Local media had reported that the city would report a record 3,000 infections, including the preliminary cases.