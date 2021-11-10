Why Hong Kong is building apartments the size of parking spaces

For Max Lee, a 26-year-old Hong Kong doctor, life in his single-room apartment revolves around the bed. It’s the first thing you see walking in.

It’s where he not only sleeps and watches television, but also where he studies medical literature when not at the hospital - his laptop perched on a narrow work table at one end.

Lee chose this 220 sq ft (20 sq m) space in a glassy high rise in the busy heart of Kowloon so that he could afford to be in the city centre. “It’s alright to live here alone,” he says, “but when my girlfriend comes over, it’s very crowded.”

Lee’s home space might seem unusually small but the unit he lives in is in fact of an increasingly common type: The microflat. Hong Kong possesses around 8,500 of these tiny units, which represented 7 per cent of all construction at their peak in 2019.

Look up at any sparkling new residential tower in Hong Kong, there are likely people crammed into flats like these. Far from the romanticised US “tiny house movement,” these are single rooms about half the size of those spacious-by-comparison houses, with only enough space for a bed, cabinet, tiny bathroom and a kitchenette. They are marketed as “affordable homes”.

It’s Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s most densely populated cities - and the least affordable - that fuels this market.

A critical shortage of housing caused home prices to soar 187 per cent from 2010 through 2019, according to government data. Now average home prices exceed US$1.3 million in a city where the minimum wage is just US$4.82 an hour.

Even a skilled worker in Hong Kong must work 21 years to afford an average (650 sq ft) apartment near the city centre, the longest such period in the world, according to a 2019 report from UBS, and prices remain at near record highs despite the COVID-19 pandemic.