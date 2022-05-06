As Hong Kong prepares for leadership transition, housing shortage issue is high on the agenda

“RESULTS-ORIENTED APPROACH”

Lee announced his candidacy by driving home the point that he will take a “results-oriented approach” to his policies.

With no specific targets for his housing policies at the moment, it remains to be seen how this will pan out. But Brownlee believes that his approach could make a difference.

"The Hong Kong Police Force is structured in the way it works. It has targets and the way it is managed is quite efficient.”

Lee spent over three decades in the police force before becoming under secretary for security in the CY Leung administration. That working style could speed things along.

Brownlee recounted that in the 70s, the city was building new towns like Sha Tin, Tsueng Kwan O and Yuen Long.

“It was a focused project; our objective was to provide housing sites within the timeframe. If we didn’t perform, we were held to task,” he said.

“Now John Lee has proposed that we set up another office to look at the Northern Metropolis. Over the last 20 years, there has not been a focused delivery of the requirements. It has been spread across many departments which has different targets as well. So, a dedicated office will be a big help."

RESIDENTS CALL FOR MORE CONSULTATIONS

In Lee’s bid to simplify the development process, residents in Ma Tso Lung are concerned that their voices will not be heard.

“There should still be consultations, and we hope the new government will have more chances to hear us out. We have a strong view that there can be a combination of urban housing elements and rural community elements in the new development plan,” Wong said, gesturing at the wetlands next to the village, which is a well-known spot for migratory birds.

She added: “We understand that Hong Kong needs more housing units. We are sad to see many people are living in small flats.

"But while we are building homes for those in need, are we still thinking of those who have been living here for decades? Preserving the landscape is a valuable resource to Hong Kong as well.”

The issue of land ownership in the New Territories also adds to the complexity of developments in the north.