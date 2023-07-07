Hong Kong jails first person under cannabis compound CBD ban

A 32-year-old woman was jailed on Friday (Jul 7) for bringing cannabidiol (CBD) into Hong Kong, the first criminal conviction under the city's recent blanket ban on the substance.

HONG KONG:

CBD - a non-psychoactive derivative of the cannabis plant - is touted by its users as reducing pain, stress, anxiety and inflammation.

But the Chinese finance hub in February made it a crime to own, consume or sell CBD, placing it in the same legal category as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The woman was found to have two bottles of CBD personal care products when clearing customs, after travelling to Hong Kong from the United States on Mar 29, according to authorities, who declined to give her nationality.

She also had in her possession 2.2g of ketamine and 10 syringes.