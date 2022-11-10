Hong Kong jails first person for insulting national anthem

A Hong Konger who waved a colonial-era flag while watching a public broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics became the first person to be jailed for insulting China's national anthem, local media reported on Thursday (Nov 10).

HONG KONG:

Paula Leung, 42, pleaded guilty to insulting China's March Of The Volunteers when it was played after Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung won a gold medal, according to the South China Morning Post.

Leung waved a colonial-era Hong Kong flag as the medal ceremony was shown on a shopping mall's big screen in July 2021, the court heard.

A magistrate jailed Leung for three months and said the defendant seriously disparaged the anthem and damaged the country's dignity, the Post reported.

Hong Kong passed legislation in 2020 banning insults to China's national anthem following huge and sometimes violent democracy protests, part of a wider crackdown that has stifled dissent in the city.

The Tokyo Olympics saw breakthrough success for Hong Kong athletes and led to an outpouring of local support, with some emphasising the city's unique identity and Cantonese culture.

Hundreds of fans had gathered in a mall to watch fencer Cheung win gold, and some booed China's national anthem and then chanted "We are Hong Kong".

The law banning insults to the national anthem carries up to three years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,400).