Hong Kong man jailed for importing 'seditious' children's books

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong man was sentenced to jail on Friday (Oct 6) after importing "seditious" children's books that portrayed the city's democracy supporters as sheep defending their village from wolves.

Following massive protests in the Chinese city in 2019, authorities have revived a colonial-era sedition offence to jail dozens of residents, which critics have decried as political suppression.

Finance company worker Kurt Leung, 38, was sentenced to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to "importing seditious publications" - the first known conviction of its kind in recent years.

One of the books fictionalised the closure of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and told a story similar to The Emperor's New Clothes where truth-telling sheep were punished, the court heard on Friday.

Prosecutors said Leung and his boss worked together to import 18 picture books - in three sets of six - from the United Kingdom via mail.

Leung took receipt of the delivery at their office address and was arrested on Mar 13.

The books spread "twisted values and inaccurate messages" to children by painting Beijing as the "evil and barbaric invader", chief magistrate Victor So said in his ruling.

"If seditious thoughts were to take root in the younger generation, those thoughts may grow and the effect may spread across generations," So said.