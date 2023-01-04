Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID-19 flight restrictions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID-19 flight restrictions

Hong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID-19 flight restrictions

FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of a flight information board at the Haneda International Airport, on the first day Japan opened its doors to tourists after closing them for two-and-a-half years due to travel restrictions sparked by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 11, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

04 Jan 2023 10:23PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 10:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday (Jan 4) that Japan had relaxed six-day-old COVID-19 restrictions that had limited flights from the financial hub to only a handful of destinations in Japan.

Planes from Hong Kong would be able to land at all airports in Japan, not just four as under the curbs, the government said. There was no immediate confirmation from Japan.

Hong Kong's government said last week that Japan's restrictions would affect about 60,000 passengers. Many Hong Kong residents had planned trips to Japan ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday which begins on Jan 21.

Related:

Hong Kong's government said it welcomed the relaxations, but urged Japan to remove all remaining restrictions targeting flights from the Chinese special administrative region.

"After the implementation of the relaxation measures, the Japanese authorities will still restrict the extent of the increase in the frequency of passenger flights departing from Hong Kong," the government said.

Japan is one of an increasing number of countries imposing restrictions on travellers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies in December.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

Hong Kong Japan COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.