Hong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID-19 flight restrictions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday (Jan 4) that Japan had relaxed six-day-old COVID-19 restrictions that had limited flights from the financial hub to only a handful of destinations in Japan.

Planes from Hong Kong would be able to land at all airports in Japan, not just four as under the curbs, the government said. There was no immediate confirmation from Japan.

Hong Kong's government said last week that Japan's restrictions would affect about 60,000 passengers. Many Hong Kong residents had planned trips to Japan ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday which begins on Jan 21.