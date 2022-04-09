'A new symphony and I am the conductor', says Hong Kong leadership candidate John Lee

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's former number 2 official John Lee, who will run in a leadership election in May, said on Saturday (Apr 9) he plans a new chapter for the global financial hub that has been wracked by unprecedented upheaval with pro-democracy protests and COVID-19.

Lee, 64, resigned on Wednesday to run to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam, whose five-year term ends on Jun 30. Lam oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in Hong Kong history with pro-democracy demonstrations and coronavirus.

"This will be a new symphony and I am the conductor," Lee, who was the city's security chief during anti-government protests in 2019, told a press conference.

"Together, we will play a more splendid new piece for Hong Kong."

Fleshing out his policy platform, Lee said loyalty to the central government was a priority for any chief executive and part of his platform included accelerating plans to resolve the city's chronic housing shortage.

Hong Kong media reports said this week that Beijing officials want Lee to be the only candidate, and will not give the green light to others to stand against him.

Lee said he welcomed any other leadership contenders.