Hong Kong leader aims to bolster prosperity, lure talent in policy address

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee will on Wednesday (Oct 19) deliver his inaugural policy address that is expected to focus on reviving the city's credentials as an international business hub and on housing after extended COVID-19 lockdowns and political upheaval.

Lee, a former career policeman with limited financial expertise, will have the challenging task of lifting Hong Kong's regional competitiveness after its economy shrank 1.3 per cent in the second quarter.

COVID-19 restrictions have hit the China-ruled city hard since early 2020, battering shops and restaurants, bringing tourism to a halt, and stoking an exodus of expatriates.

Lee, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, emphasised a need for Hong Kong to relaunch itself, citing a recent speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who said Beijing would help Hong Kong "resolve deep-seated issues and problems in economic and social development" and consolidate its "international position" in finance, trade and other areas.

"We are now embarking on a new chapter for further prosperity and this is a new phase for Hong Kong," Lee said.

"Hong Kong has emerged from chaos to order, and now we're moving from order to prosperity," added Lee, referring to demonstrations in 2019.