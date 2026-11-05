Hong Kong's Joshua Wong: From teenage protest leader to a decade behind bars

HONG KONG: Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, once a leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement that posed one of the boldest populist challenges to the leaders of China's Communist Party in decades, was sentenced on Thursday (Nov 5) to 10 more years in jail.

Wong, who has been behind bars since 2020, pleaded guilty to a charge of collusion with foreign entities under the Asian financial hub's national security law, ushered in that year.

He will be 40 when he leaves jail.

"One national security officer said he and I were "enemies" and lamented that he had lost many friends because of me," Wong said on Thursday, recalling the day he was charged.

"I replied: 'You are not my enemy. We are all Hong Kongers; there is no antagonism between us'," he added in his mitigation comments.