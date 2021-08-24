Law Society election in Hong Kong spotlights tensions over China, legal system

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's largest lawyer body will vote on its governing council on Tuesday (Aug 24), an annual event made fraught this year by the city-state's national security law, with pro-Beijing media accusing some candidates of political bias.

The 12,000 member professional and regulatory body for the city's legal sector has a watchdog role over legal changes, and a say in the appointments of judges and lawyers who sit on various government advisory bodies. The election on Tuesday is for five of its governing council's 20 seats.

The election has spawned lurid but non-specific accusations against some candidates in pro-Beijing newspapers. One, Ta Kung Pao, describes a "liberal" faction that will carry out "ulterior political goals" if it wins a majority of seats.

Another such newspaper, Wen Wei Po, called four of the candidates "independence advocates" - a claim punishable under the national security law.

Other major professional bodies have come under pressure recently too, including Hong Kong's largest teachers union, which disbanded this month after being attacked in pro-Beijing media as a "poisonous tumour".

Critics, including rights groups and the US government, say the legal system in the global financial hub is straining as Beijing tightens control with a sweeping national security law that outlaws foreign collusion, terrorism, secession and subversion with possible life imprisonment.

Law Society council candidate Selma Masood has faced a barrage of negative coverage in pro-Beijing media since she decided to run in mid-July, despite stressing her political neutrality.

"There is an impressionable aura for many Hong Kongers that the 'Rule of Law is dead'. I feel that is an extremely negative way of putting it," Masood told Reuters.

"I want to be the gatekeeper of the Rule of Law and I want to cultivate respect for the independence of the legal profession and the judiciary," added the Hong Kong-born senior lawyer, who has actively campaigned for votes outside the city's courts and at law firms over the past few weeks.