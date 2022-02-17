Hong Kong leader asks residents to 'remain confident' and support COVID-19 restrictions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on residents to "remain confident" and support her administration's measures to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, as daily infections surged by more than 40 times since the start of February.

Lam's comments, in a statement released late on Wednesday (Feb 16), came after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Hong Kong's leaders their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control the coronavirus in the global financial hub.

"With the utmost concern and staunch support of President Xi Jinping ... all in society must now join hands in riding out the fifth wave of the epidemic, displaying the Hong Kong spirit in full," she said.

"I once again appeal to the people of Hong Kong to remain confident and support the government's anti-epidemic measures."

In a move to free up beds for isolation, Lam said she had spoken with local hotel owners on Wednesday to identify up to 10,000 hotel rooms for patients. Security chief Chris Tang would oversee the operation of participating hotels, she said.

Hong Kong has adopted the same "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, employed by mainland China to suppress all outbreaks.