Asia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in hospital with elbow fracture
Asia

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her policy address on Oct 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

19 Oct 2021 09:51AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 09:55AM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam fractured her right elbow after a fall at the official chief executive residence during the night and remains in hospital for observation, the city's government said on Tuesday (Oct 19).

"She attended the hospital by herself and was diagnosed with a minor right elbow fracture," the statement said.

The weekly executive council meeting and her news conference were cancelled and her deputy, John Lee, promoted earlier this year, will take over other duties.

Lam's tenure ends next year.

During her term, Hong Kong was hit by massive protests, which ended last year with a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing.

Lam has not answered questions on whether she will seek another term.

Source: Reuters/aj

