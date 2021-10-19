Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in hospital with elbow fracture

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam fractured her right elbow after a fall at the official chief executive residence during the night and remains in hospital for observation, the city's government said on Tuesday (Oct 19).

"She attended the hospital by herself and was diagnosed with a minor right elbow fracture," the statement said.

The weekly executive council meeting and her news conference were cancelled and her deputy, John Lee, promoted earlier this year, will take over other duties.