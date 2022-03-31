Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron COVID-19 China Eastern Airlines crash China Will Smith Wellness Malaysia climate change
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says British judges' resignations 'politically motivated'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron COVID-19 China Eastern Airlines crash China Will Smith Wellness Malaysia climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says British judges' resignations 'politically motivated'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says British judges' resignations 'politically motivated'

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China on Mar 9, 2022. (File photo: Peter Parks/Pool via REUTERS)

31 Mar 2022 12:43PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 01:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: The resignations of two senior British judges were politically motivated, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday (Mar 31), adding that she was confident all levels of the judiciary in the Asian financial hub would be free from political interference.

The judges resigned from Hong Kong's highest court on Wednesday because of a sweeping national security law imposed by China that cracks down on dissent in the former British colony.

"I can only draw the conclusion that there must be a lot of politics behind it," Lam told a daily news briefing.

"I remain very confident that we still have very fine judges in the judiciary, both local and from overseas. Hong Kong will continue to benefit significantly."

Related:

On Wednesday, Robert Reed, the head of Britain's top judicial body, said he and colleague Patrick Hodge would relinquish with immediate effect their roles as non-permanent judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal (CFA).

Lam said she regretted their decision, adding that foreign judges were much valued to help safeguard judicial independence.

Hong Kong's national security law did not prohibit overseas judges from serving and hearing security cases, Lam said.

Britain, which handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, has said the security law that punishes offences like subversion with up to life imprisonment has been used to curb dissent and freedom.

London also calls it a breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for the handover.

Many of the city's democratic campaigners have been arrested, detained or forced into exile, civil society groups shuttered and liberal media outlets forced to close in a security crackdown following the June 2020 law.

Lam said the law was "necessary" and brought stability to Hong Kong, rocked by months of sometimes violent anti-government street protests in 2019.

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us