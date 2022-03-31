Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says British judges' resignations 'politically motivated'

HONG KONG: The resignations of two senior British judges were politically motivated, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday (Mar 31), adding that she was confident all levels of the judiciary in the Asian financial hub would be free from political interference.

The judges resigned from Hong Kong's highest court on Wednesday because of a sweeping national security law imposed by China that cracks down on dissent in the former British colony.

"I can only draw the conclusion that there must be a lot of politics behind it," Lam told a daily news briefing.

"I remain very confident that we still have very fine judges in the judiciary, both local and from overseas. Hong Kong will continue to benefit significantly."