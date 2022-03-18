Hong Kong leader defends mainland medics against 'divisive comments'

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader on Friday (Mar 18) warned against making "divisive comments" about mainland medics helping battle the city's deadly Omicron-fuelled wave after questions of accountability were raised by the press.

China this week sent about 400 healthcare workers to bolster the ranks of Hong Kong's anti-pandemic staff, a move that fuelled questions over the waiving of working licences for foreign doctors and medical accountability.

Local station Now TV drew the ire of Beijing supporters on Wednesday after its reporter asked how patients' complaints about mainland medics would be handled.

The channel issued an apology the next day after a pro-Beijing think tank called for the reporter to be fired and accused her of possibly breaching the city's sweeping national security law.

Imposed in 2020 by Beijing after massive and at-times violent democracy protests, the law criminalises dissent and has ensnared nearly 170 people - including journalists.

When pressed on the incident, leader Carrie Lam dismissed the idea the attacks on Now TV's reporter were a sign of waning press freedom.

"Why do we want to make all this fuss and make divisive comments?" Lam said at a Friday press conference.