Hong Kong leader prioritises global talent, security in first policy address

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's new leader unveiled plans to resuscitate the business hub's fortunes on Wednesday (Oct 19), hoping to lure international expertise back to a city that has suffered an exodus of talent and is mired in a deep downturn.

John Lee, a Beijing-anointed former security chief, gave a debut policy speech that focused heavily on reviving the economy and maintaining security while recognising that tens of thousands of people had left a city that serves as a gateway to China.

"Over the past two years, the local workforce shrank by about 140,000," he said. "Apart from actively nurturing and retaining local talent, the government will proactively trawl the world for talent."

Hong Kong has undergone its most tumultuous period since the city's 1997 handover to China.

Huge and sometimes violent democracy protests three years ago were followed by a sweeping crackdown on dissent and some of the world's strictest coronavirus pandemic rules, many of which remained in place long after rival hubs were reopening.

The city, which only scrapped mandatory quarantine for international arrivals last month, is set to end the year in a full-blown recession and has seen its fiscal deficit soar.

The border with the Chinese mainland remains all but closed because of Beijing's strict zero-COVID rules.

Lee's speech offered up his blueprint to reverse the downturn and reboot the city as an attractive international hub.

Among the measures rolled out were HK$30 billion (US$3.8 billion) for a new investment fund to attract overseas businesses and make it easier to hire foreigners in 13 key professions.

The city will also give preferential treatment to "top talent", described as people who earn HK$2.5 million or more annually and graduates from the top 100 universities around the world who have relevant working experience.

Overseas talent who paid extra taxes when buying property in Hong Kong can receive a refund when they become a permanent resident, a status available after living in the city for seven years, Lee added.