Hong Kong leader says China's sentencing of US citizen exposes national security threats

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday (May 16) said the sentencing on spying charges of a US citizen in China, who was also a permanent resident of the semi-autonomous city, illustrated that the territory should “stay vigilant to national security risks hidden in society”.

The government said mainland Chinese authorities had informed Hong Kong of the arrest of John Shing-Wan Leung in 2021. He was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Hong Kong's government was prepared to provide assistance to anyone arrested by mainland authorities upon request but had not yet received any in Leung's case, authorities said.

Neither Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee nor the court in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou that tried Leung, 78, have released details of his alleged crime.

Since taking office last year, Lee has taken a hard line toward any signs of dissent, backed up by the uncompromising attitude adopted by Chinese leaders from authoritarian Communist Party head Xi Jinping on down.

“This incident showed us that national security risks could be hidden in society. That’s why we repeatedly stressed that, although Hong Kong’s situation appears to be largely stabilised, we can’t let down our guard over national security risks,” said Lee, a former police officer and head of security in the city.