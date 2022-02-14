Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID-19 wave has 'overwhelmed' city's capacity

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (Feb 14) that the "onslaught" of coronavirus infections in the global financial hub has dealt a heavy blow and overwhelmed its capacity to deal with the epidemic as daily cases surge to record highs.

Daily infections have multiplied 13 times over the past two weeks, from about 100 cases at the start of February to over 1,300 on Feb 13, with authorities scrambling to control the deepening outbreak.

Lam said her government would coordinate with Chinese officials to tackle the "aggravating situation" after China said it would help the city with testing, treatment and quarantine.

"The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city's capacity of handling," she said, adding that the surge had lengthened the amount of time before infected patients could access isolation facilities.

"The situation is highly undesirable and the government feels worried and sorry about it," she said.