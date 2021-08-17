Logo
Hong Kong leader says no explicit timetable for anti-foreign sanctions law
FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference following the annual policy address in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

17 Aug 2021 10:42AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 10:42AM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Aug 17) she did not have an explicit timetable for the implementation of a mainland Chinese law that retaliates against foreign sanctions and that it would be tough to push it through during the current legislative term.

Beijing adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list.

A meeting in Beijing on Aug 17-20 by the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the highest organ of China's parliament, is closely watched for any signs on how and when similar legislation may be introduced in Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters/ad

China

