Hong Kong leader says no plans for citywide lockdown as COVID-19 infections spiral

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Feb 15) there were no plans for a citywide lockdown in the global financial hub but "surrendering to the virus" was not an option as authorities battle a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Lam said she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing the city's chief executive election, due to be held in March. She has not said whether she will seek another term as head of the administration in the Chinese controlled city.

And with those doubts hanging over her own future, Lam said her government's response to the outbreak had not been satisfactory with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed.

"There are no plans for a widespread city lockdown," Lam said but doubled down on her 'dynamic zero' coronavirus strategy, similar to mainland China which seeks to curb outbreaks as soon as they occur.

Daily infections have surged by about 20 times over the past two weeks with authorities scrambling to keep up with their testing and isolation mandate.