Hong Kong's likely leader pledges to 'solidify' its international role

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's sole candidate to become its next leader mapped out his policy platform on Friday (Apr 29), saying his focus will be on enhancing the city's governance, increasing the housing supply and maintaining its international status.

John Lee, 64, a former deputy head of police, is expected to be appointed Hong Kong's chief executive in a selection process on May 8, with the backing of Beijing.

"We are the access to the mainland market. These are the strengths that will not be replaced by any cities in China or any countries in the world," Lee told reporters after the launch of his manifesto entitled "Starting a new chapter for Hong Kong together".

Lee is due to take over as the former British colony's chief executive on Jul 1, replacing Carrie Lam who is stepping down at the end of her first term. Critics have blamed Lam for mishandling crises including anti-government protests in 2019 and COVID-19.

Lee will take over the Chinese-ruled city amid growing concern in the financial community that its role as an international hub of commerce could be at risk.

The questions have been raised partly because of extended COVID-19 lockdowns but also because of a 2020 national security law that critics, including Western governments, say authorities have used to clamp down on opposition democrats, the media and free speech.

Hong Kong and Chinese officials argue that the law has restored stability to Hong Kong and will safeguard its economic success.

Lee did not refer to the controversy over the law in his manifesto but said he would seek to preserve Hong Kong's "global inter-connectivity" and "solidify its position as a leading international city".

Lee and several other officials were sanctioned by the United States in 2020 over what it said was their role in curbing the city's freedoms under the China-imposed national security law.

"HOUSING IS KEY"

Speaking to supporters as he presented his manifesto, Lee said Hong Kong would develop a new metropolis area in its north on the border with China and turn it into a new growth engine.

"It is an important element for our integration with the GBA and mainland China," he said, referring to the Greater Bay Area, a Chinese government plan to link commercial centres around the mouth of the Pearl river.

"Through the 'Northern Metropolis' we will have many development opportunities with Shenzhen to complement with each other," he said, referring to the neighbouring Chinese city.