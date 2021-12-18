Hong Kong accuses activists of inciting poll boycott

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has issued arrest warrants accusing five overseas activists of urging voters to boycott Sunday's (Dec 18) polls for the legislature - the first to take place under Beijing's "patriots only" rules.

Voters in the Chinese finance hub will pick new lawmakers under rules that have cut the number of directly elected seats in the legislature to 20 from a total of 90 seats.

Most of the city's traditional pro-democracy opposition have either been jailed, barred from standing, declined to take part or fled overseas.

Authorities accused Britain-based campaigner Nathan Law of inciting people to boycott the vote during a web conference held earlier this month.

It is not illegal in Hong Kong to cast spoiled ballots or refrain from voting, but this year it became a crime to incite others to a boycott or cast invalid ballots.

Offenders face up to three years behind bars and a fine of HK$200,000 (US$25,600).

The arrest warrants also named Sunny Cheung, Timothy Lee, Carmen Lau and Kawai Lee - all of whom have left Hong Kong.