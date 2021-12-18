Explainer: How Hong Kong's new election law will reshape legislature

HONG KONG: Hong Kong holds a legislative assembly election on Sunday (Dec 19) in which candidates have been vetted for "patriotism" and pro-democracy candidates are largely absent, having declined to run or been jailed or forced into exile.

The reshaping of the Legislative Council is the first major restructuring of Hong Kong's political system since the territory's return to China from British rule in 1997.

WHY IS THE ELECTION SIGNIFICANT?

This is the first citywide election to be held under a national security law imposed by China that took effect in June 2020.

Critics say the law has been used to curb fundamental freedoms of speech and assembly, silence opposition, jail pro-democracy activists and disband civil rights groups, in contravention of the terms of the handover.

Hong Kong and Chinese authorities say the law has restored stability and ended the disruption that mass protests had caused.

Article 68 of the Basic Law, Hong-Kong's mini-Constitution, states universal suffrage for the legislature as an "ultimate aim".

But Beijing has said the changes to electoral law plug the "loopholes and deficiencies" that it said threatened national security after mass protests in 2019.

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, said some former pro-democracy lawmakers had been "anti-China disruptors" who had caused chaos.

"National security and political security are inseparable. To achieve genuine national security, governance must be firmly held in the hands of patriots," she said in April.