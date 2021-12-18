Hong Kong officials push turnout in first 'patriots' election

Senior officials have made high-profile appeals to voters, and public transport operators said they would provide free transportation on election day.

Authorities also have issued warnings, including to international media, that inciting a person not to vote or to cast an invalid vote is illegal. Some democracy activists who fled Hong Kong to avoid arrest have called on voters to ignore the election to avoid giving the vote legitimacy.

The office of Hong Kong's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and Beijing's Liaison Office in the city did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment on efforts to mobilise voter turnout.

Ahead of the election, the two state-owned lenders sent emails to staff encouraging them to vote, according two people with knowledge of the matter and an email reviewed by Reuters.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) sent two emails to local staff in recent weeks urging them to vote, and conducted an informal survey asking them if they planned to do so, the person said.

In a Monday email seen by Reuters, China Construction Bank International urged its Hong Kong staff to vote. "Please cast your sacred ballots for Hong Kong, and for yourself," it said.

That day the bank made a public call to vote on its official WeChat account, saying voting would help to improve the electoral system and ensure there were "patriots administering Hong Kong".

Bank of China (Hong Kong) and China Construction Bank International did not respond to requests for comment.