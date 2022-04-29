Hong Kong's mandatory COVID-19 testing in schools fuels plastic waste woes

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong government rule that all school students and staff take daily COVID-19 tests will add massively to the city's plastic waste problem, environmental activists say, with some 20 million kits a month set to be dumped at bursting landfills.

The mandatory rapid antigen tests (RAT), and their plastic accessories are expected to worsen marine and land pollution in the financial hub of 7.4 million people where some beaches and hiking trails are already awash with microplastics.

Each day, the school sector, which resumed face-to-face classes this month, will use 760,000 sets of RAT kits which include a plastic bag, tube and bottle, said Edwin Lau, founder of environmental organisation The Green Earth.

"This is just the estimation for one day. So one can imagine the horrifying volume of waste due to the daily rapid test," he said, adding that the government should have advised residents to recycle paper items and the plastic bag, but instead encouraged them to throw everything in the garbage.

"If they had advised the public (to recycle), the city would have saved at least some resources and reduced some waste."