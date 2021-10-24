Hong Kong Marathon runners forced to change, cover 'political' slogan: Reports

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Marathon participants ran into trouble on Sunday (Oct 24) over clothes - and even a tattoo - that bore a Cantonese slogan popular with the city's pro-democracy movement, local media reported.

Some runners told local news outlets that they were ordered to change or cover up clothing that read: "Hong Kong, add oil!"

The slogan was widely adopted by demonstrators at the large and often violent protests that shook the city in 2019 and infuriated China.

Organisers had warned ahead of the race that political slogans would not be tolerated, and when around 15,000 runners turned up on Sunday, some were told they could not start if they bore the slogan, according to local media reports.

One woman told CitizenNews that she was escorted to a booth by police during a security check and told she was wearing a "political outfit" - her shorts had "Hong Kong, add oil!" on them.

A man told HK01, another local outlet, that after intervention by police officers, marathon staff told him to remove his shirt that had the slogan on it and run in his blazer.

Another participant who had the phrase tattooed on his leg was left with plastic tape covering the text, HK01 added.

"This is a sports event and we do not wish to see any political element," William Ko, the marathon organising committee's chair, said at a press conference after the race.

He did not elaborate on why the slogan - which pre-dates the 2019 protests - was problematic.