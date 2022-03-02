Disarray grips Hong Kong ahead of mass COVID-19 testing, isolation

HONG KONG: Overflowing hospitals, empty supermarket shelves and grim quarantine camps - Hong Kong is in chaos battling a ballooning COVID-19 outbreak in a business hub once renowned for its efficiency.

Many locals are fuming at the government's failure to prepare after winning rare breathing room with two years of an economically painful but largely successful zero-COVID strategy.

Other countries that deployed zero-COVID such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore are now learning to live with the virus, but China remains committed to stamping it out and has ordered Hong Kong to do the same.

The financial centre is now preparing to test its entire 7.4 million population and isolate everybody infected as it clings to the policy even as cases spiral out of control.

Morgues are running full, ambulances are in short supply and patients are enduring long spells in basic quarantine facilities isolated from loved ones.

Emily, a 40-year-old mother of two, is convinced her family became infected when they spent hours in queues for two rounds of compulsory tests last month after a case was discovered in their building.

The results took 10 days and showed that all except the youngest child were negative. But by that point, the whole family were displaying symptoms.

"I never thought I would harm my dearest when I was merely trying to cooperate with the government," she told AFP, asking to use just her first name.

"It's traumatic."