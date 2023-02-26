Ex-father-in-law of Hong Kong model and his eldest son charged with murder

The ex-father-in-law of Hong Kong model Abby Choi Tin-fung and his eldest son have been charged with murder after they were arrested on suspicion of killing her, police said.



The force on Sunday (Feb 26) also said Choi’s former mother-in-law, 63, was charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

The three suspects, aged 31 to 65, were arrested on Friday and will be brought before Kowloon City Court on Monday.



As of Sunday morning, Choi’s ex-husband – the youngest son of her former father-in-law – was still being held for questioning after he was arrested on Saturday.

The 28-year-old man was picked up in a police ambush at a Tung Chung pier on Lantau Island at about 1pm after officers learned about his plan to board a speedboat to flee the city.

He had HK$500,000 (US$63,695) in cash and several luxury watches worth about HK$4 million in total with him when he was arrested.

He later complained of feeling unwell at Hung Hom Police Station and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.