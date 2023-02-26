Ex-father-in-law of Hong Kong model and his eldest son charged with murder

- Victim’s former mother-in-law has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice
The ex-father-in-law of Hong Kong model Abby Choi Tin-fung and his eldest son have been charged with murder after they were arrested on suspicion of killing her, police said.
The force on Sunday (Feb 26) also said Choi’s former mother-in-law, 63, was charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.
The three suspects, aged 31 to 65, were arrested on Friday and will be brought before Kowloon City Court on Monday.
As of Sunday morning, Choi’s ex-husband – the youngest son of her former father-in-law – was still being held for questioning after he was arrested on Saturday.
The 28-year-old man was picked up in a police ambush at a Tung Chung pier on Lantau Island at about 1pm after officers learned about his plan to board a speedboat to flee the city.
He had HK$500,000 (US$63,695) in cash and several luxury watches worth about HK$4 million in total with him when he was arrested.
He later complained of feeling unwell at Hung Hom Police Station and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.
Police said on Saturday that the two children Choi had with her ex-husband were being taken care of by her mother.
The murder came to light on Friday when officers found body parts of 28-year-old Choi – who went missing on Tuesday – in the ground-floor flat of a three-storey house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Tsuen.
Police uncovered a meat grinder, electric saw and two pots containing human tissue, alongside two types of meat cleavers, a hammer, face shields, black raincoats and a purple handbag that belonged to Choi at the Tai Po flat. The suspects had covered the walls of the flat with a sail.
Two female legs were found in a fridge at the flat. The social media influencer’s head, torso and hands are still missing.
On Saturday, about 100 officers including divers from the force’s elite Special Duties Unit, known as Flying Tigers, and officers from the Police Tactical Unit took part in a search operation at a Tseung Kwan O cemetery.
A drone was used for an aerial search and police tracking dogs were also deployed at the cemetery to detect traces of Choi.
Officers searched the area as their investigation indicated that the ex-father-in-law and brother-in-law went there on Wednesday, a day after Choi was reported missing.
Police said the search would continue on Sunday.
This article was first published on SCMP.