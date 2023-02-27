Four appear in Hong Kong court on charges of murdering model Abby Choi

HONG KONG: Four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning (Feb 27), after police found parts of her body in a village house on the outskirts of the financial city.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28 to 65, with murder, and a 63-year-old woman with one count of obstructing the case.

Those charged with Choi's killing included her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, his brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau, police said. All four were denied bail, the court ruled.

The court adjourned a hearing on the case to May 8.

The killing of local influencer Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped daily tabloids after she disappeared last Tuesday.

Police discovered parts of her body in the three-storey house in rural Tai Po district last week, along with a meat slicer and an electric saw.

A skull and several ribs were found in a large soup pot on Sunday, two days after her gruesome killing came to light.

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the case. The woman was the lover of Choi’s former father-in-law and was accused of renting with him the ground-floor flat of the house where the body parts were found.