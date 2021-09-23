Court case involving 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on Nov 29

HONG KONG: A closely monitored national security case involving 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, most of whom have been in custody for more than six months, will resume on Nov 29, a judge ruled on Thursday (Sep 23).

Magistrate Peter Law in the Western Kowloon Court ruled more time was needed for pre-trial legal proceedings to be finalised. Hong Kong laws prohibit media from publishing the contents of such proceedings.

The case is then expected to move to the High Court.

National security crimes are punishable by up to life in prison, but only higher courts have the authority to give such long sentences. The West Kowloon Court can only give sentences of up to three years.

The 47, who include opposition politicians, are among more than 100 people who Hong Kong police have arrested under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last year that critics say erodes the freedoms promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing and the city's government say the law is necessary to ensure stability, safeguard prosperity and guard against outside interference.

The 47, of whom only 14 have been given bail, were arrested on charges of participating in an unofficial, non-binding and independently organised primary vote last year to select candidates for a since-postponed city election, which authorities say was a "vicious plot" to subvert the government.