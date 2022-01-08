Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive

HONG KONG: Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after one of two coronavirus cases detected at a party they attended was declared a false positive on Saturday (Jan 8).

Dozens of senior officials and lawmakers were ordered into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities this week as health officials warn of an imminent outbreak due to the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong's top cop Raymond Siu and financial services and treasury chief Christopher Hui will be among those leaving quarantine after a day-long stay.

Authorities earlier confirmed 13 senior officials and 19 lawmakers attended a Monday night birthday bash for Witman Hung, a member of China's top lawmaking body.

Health inspectors have issued quarantine orders for all 180 or so attendees after finding two coronavirus case among the guests.

But on Saturday, health officials said the second case - a woman whose virus test was conducted by her doctor husband - was a false positive.

The doctor's hands were "most likely contaminated" by the Sinovac vaccine when he tested his wife, said microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung after inspecting the clinic with health officials.

The woman's sample raised suspicions as it contained a virus strain which is now only found in vaccines, Yuen added.