Hong Kong opposition trade union group to disband

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong opposition trade union coalition, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU), said on Sunday (Sep 19) it would disband, adding to several civil society organisations that have ceased operating in the financial hub this year.

The organisation passed a motion last week to disband, HKCTU co-president Joe Wong told a news conference.

"We want to apologise to the people of Hong Kong that we cannot continue," Wong said tearfully, adding that some members had recently received messages threatening their safety.

Concerns have deepened over a crackdown on opposition groups in the Asian financial hub since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year, stoking fears about the shrinking space for dissent.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has denied that the government is carrying out a crackdown on civil society and authorities say all law enforcement actions have been based on evidence and have nothing to do with the political beliefs of those arrested.