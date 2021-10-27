Hong Kong passes film censorship law to 'safeguard national security'

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's legislature passed a new film censorship law on Wednesday (Oct 27) to "safeguard national security", though critics say it will dampen creativity in its world-famous movie industry and further reduce freedoms in the former British colony.

China imposed a sweeping national security law over its most restive city last year, and Hong Kong's legislature has no opposition lawmakers left after mass resignations from the pro-democracy camp in protest against the ousting of some colleagues.

The Hong Kong government said that the film censorship law was aimed at content deemed to "endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security".

The law empowers Hong Kong's chief secretary, the second-most powerful figure in the city's administration, to revoke a film's licence if it is "found to be contrary to national security interests".

Punishment for violating the law included up to three years' imprisonment and fines of up to HK$1 million (US$128,400).

"The goal is very clear: It’s to improve the film censorship system, to prevent any act endangering the national security," Commerce Secretary Edward Yau told the Legislative Council.

Critics, however, voiced fears that the new law would harm Hong Kong's vibrant cinema industry, whose output ranges from Bruce Lee's innovative martial arts movies to acclaimed director Wong Kar-wai's art house films.

"Adding national security clauses to the Bill is clear political censorship," said Kenny Ng, associate professor at the Academy of Film at Hong Kong Baptist University.

"It's heavy-handed. The film industry will need time to adapt."