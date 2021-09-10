Councillors swear new Hong Kong loyalty oath after hundreds quit

On Friday, the first 24 councillors took the oath in a closed-door ceremony, according to the government.

Similar ceremonies have been held for other sectors, including civil servants, government officials and lawmakers.

However, those who swear allegiance can still be disqualified.

Under the new rules imposed by Beijing earlier this year, a national security committee can disqualify anyone deemed an "anti-China" element or disloyal.

SUBVERSION CHARGES

"If we have doubts on certain councillors' oath-taking and could not completely trust whether they have pledged loyalty and allegiance, we will give them the opportunity to explain ... If their oaths are invalid in the end, they will be disqualified," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said earlier this week.

About 180 district councillors are expected to take oaths in the coming weeks and those who refuse to attend will lose their seats.

However, a majority of the elected district councillors have simply quit rather than adhere to the vetting process.

So far a total of 260 - more than half of the 452 elected members - have resigned.

"It (oath-taking) has become the regime's tool to keep you on a leash," former district councillor Debbie Chan, who resigned in July, told AFP.

"They want to eliminate the pro-democracy camp in Hong Kong."

Since the 2019 protests, China has imposed a national security law that has criminalised much dissent and began remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image.