Hong Kong 'patriot' committee removes opposition lawmaker from office

HONG KONG: A powerful new Hong Kong committee tasked with vetting politicians and officials for their loyalty disqualified an opposition lawmaker for the first time on Thursday (Aug 26), as authorities purge its institutions of anyone deemed disloyal to Beijing.

Cheng Chung-tai, one of just two opposition figures left in the city's legislature, was deemed disloyal on the basis of his previous statements and behaviour, chief secretary John Lee, who heads the vetting committee, told reporters.

"To those who pretend to ... bear allegiance to the government, I will not be deceived by their flowery speeches and their attempts to sugarcoat," Lee said, adding Cheng had "lost his seat with immediate effect".

Lee did not detail what specifically Cheng had said or done that had led to his disqualification.

China is rapidly recasting Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image in the wake of huge protests two years ago.

It has blanketed the business hub in a national security law that has criminalised much dissent and rolled out a campaign to ensure only so-called "patriots" can play a role in its politics.