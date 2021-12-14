Hong Kong 'patriots only' elections usher in muted new era

HONG KONG: Against a backdrop of colourful banners and fluttering flags, local Hong Kong politician Allan Wong is trying to get morning commuters excited about the city's upcoming "patriots only" legislature polls.

Wong, 41, is one of 153 people vetted for their political loyalty and allowed to stand in a new system that has drastically curtailed who can run for office.

Polling data suggests turnout for the Dec 19 elections could hit record lows.

But Wong is undeterred.

On a housing estate in his constituency, he tries to engage residents with conversation and leaflets. Some stop to chat, most walk on.

"I need to go to the street, introduce myself, get in touch with voters and the public and do the best I can to explain what I want to do," he told AFP.

It's not an easy sell. In the quiet neighbourhood of Tai Wai, constituents tend to project ennui.

A middle-aged couple told AFP they had no plans to vote this year but declined to say why because such discussion was "too sensitive".

A young man, who gave his surname as Pang, said in the last local polls he voted for a pro-democracy candidate who is now in self-imposed exile overseas.

Pang called this year's vote "pointless" because even those who want to distance themselves from the establishment must still play by Beijing's rules.

CHOREOGRAPHED SYSTEM

Hong Kong has never been a full democracy.

But until recently, a vocal minority of Beijing critics was tolerated, something that made previous local elections periods of colourful and at times rambunctious debate.

Now the pro-democracy opposition has been demolished under a Beijing-imposed national security law that has criminalised much dissent, combined with new political rules designed to purge "anti-China" elements.

Under the new system, just 20 of the city's 90 legislature seats are directly elected - down from half.

The rest are chosen by reliably pro-Beijing committees.

One of those committees is made up of 1,500 people - 0.02 percent of Hong Kong's population - and will pick 40 seats.

Additionally, all aspiring candidates now have to be vetted and only those deemed sufficiently patriotic can stand for office.

Traditional opposition figures - including many elected pro-democracy lawmakers - have been jailed, disqualified or have fled overseas.

The result is a comparatively uniform candidate slate jostling for an even smaller piece of the legislative pie this year.