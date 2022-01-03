Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath

HONG KONG: Lawmakers in Hong Kong's new "patriots only" legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday (Jan 3) as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city's traditional democracy opposition.

In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong's new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city's traditional emblem had been replaced by China's.

The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years.

China has remoulded Hong Kong in its own image after huge and sometimes violent protests swept the financial hub in 2019.

A national security law has criminalised much dissent while new laws were passed to purge from public office anyone deemed unpatriotic.

Elections under these new rules were held last month for the legislature.

All candidates were vetted for their political loyalty, and only 20 of the 90 seats were directly elected, while the rest are chosen by pro-Beijing committees.

The result is a lawmaking body that authorities have hailed as being filled with patriots and devoid of disruptive "anti-China" elements.

Only one of the 90 lawmakers who made it through the vetting and got elected identifies as "non-establishment".

But Tik Chi-yuen is not from the city's traditional pro-democracy bloc.