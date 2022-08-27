Peak Tram back on track in tourist-devoid Hong Kong

HONG KONG: The Peak Tram, Hong Kong's famed public transport and a popular tourist draw, reopened on Saturday (Aug 27) after a year-long US$102 million facelift even as the city's coronavirus curbs continue to keep overseas visitors at bay.

The historic funicular, which dates back to 1888 and offers panoramic views of Hong Kong Island's famous skyline as it ascends to Victoria Peak, used to draw over 6 million visitors a year, according to its operator.

The latest makeover brought more spacious tramcars that accommodate 210 passengers, a full overhaul of its rail systems and a redesigned terminus at the heart of Hong Kong's central business district.

The Peak Tram closed for upgrades in June 2021, a period when Hong Kong's strict border controls - in line with Beijing's zero-COVID strategy - all but wiped out its tourism industry.

The redevelopment went overbudget by around US$15 million, which its operator attributed to supply chain difficulties during the pandemic, such as bringing the custom Switzerland-made tramcars to Hong Kong.