Police close Hong Kong's Victoria Park on eve of Tiananmen anniversary

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Friday (Jun 3) closed off large parts of Victoria Park, once the site of packed annual candlelight vigils to commemorate China's Tiananmen crackdown, on the eve of the event's 33rd anniversary.

In the past, huge crowds would routinely gather in the large public space to pay tribute to victims of the Chinese government's 1989 clampdown, when soldiers brutally quashed peaceful demonstrations demanding political and economic reform.

The late-night closure comes a day after authorities warned people that going to the park on the anniversary - even alone - could put them at risk of breaking the law.

A heavy police presence was visible in the area on Friday evening.

In the nearby bustling Causeway Bay shopping district, a performance artist who whittled a potato into the shape of a candle and held a lighter to it was surrounded by more than a dozen officers and taken away in a police van, an AFP reporter saw.

Public commemorations of Tiananmen are all but forbidden in mainland China.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong had been the one place in the country where large-scale remembrance was still tolerated -- until Beijing imposed a wide-reaching national security law two years ago, in reaction to citywide pro-democracy protests.

The imposition of the security law has swiftly driven Tiananmen commemoration underground.

The artist who was taken away by police, Chan Mei-tung, was one of three who were giving street performances that obliquely referenced Tiananmen near one of the busiest intersections in the city on Friday evening.

One artist invited passers-by to complete a "math challenge" where the solution came to 8,964, a reference to the date Jun 4, 1989.

Another artist, Sanmu Chan, presented an abstract piece which included a candle frozen within a small block of ice.

The artists were closely watched by the police, who broadcast warnings that onlookers might be at risk of breaching social distancing laws.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the detention of the artist at the scene.

Earlier on Friday, authorities said they had arrested a 59-year-old security guard on suspicion of making threats on social media about killing officers at commemoration events.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.