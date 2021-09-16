Hong Kong police order Tiananmen vigil group to delete websites

HONG KONG: Organisers of Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil said they had been ordered by national security police to delete their online presence as Chinese mainland-style Internet curbs become more commonplace in the city.

The Hong Kong Alliance is the latest opposition group to be targeted by a sweeping national security law that China imposed to wipe out dissent following huge and often violent protests two years ago.

In recent days, police have charged three alliance leaders with subversion and hauled away exhibits from a museum commemorating the victims of Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

On Thursday (Sep 16), the alliance said that officers invoked the security law to order the removal of its website and social media platforms, including its Facebook account. The group said it would comply by 10pm.

The alliance had long suspected that it would be targeted by police and has spent the last year creating a digital archive of its Tiananmen museum with the help of activists overseas.

Beijing is remoulding Hong Kong in its own image, with each week bringing precedent-setting, far-reaching changes to the semi-autonomous city, including its Internet.

China uses sophisticated censorship controls to surround the mainland's Internet with a "Great Firewall", which quickly scrubs content disliked by the Communist Party.

While Hong Kong maintains open access to the Internet, the national security law empowers police to issue takedown notices for sites and social media profiles, which they have begun doing.