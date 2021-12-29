Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest 6

HONG KONG: Hundreds of Hong Kong national security police raided the office of online pro-democracy media outlet Stand News on Wednesday (Dec 29) and arrested six people, including senior staff, for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".

Stand News, set up in 2014 as a non-profit, is the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong after a national security probe earlier this year led to the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's iconic Apple Daily tabloid.

The raid further raises concerns about the freedom of speech and that of the media in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise a wide range of individual rights would be protected.

Police said in a statement it was conducting a search with a warrant authorising it "to search and seize relevant journalistic materials".

"Over 200 uniformed and plain clothes police officers have been deployed during the operation. The search operation is underway," the statement said.

Senior Stand News staff could not be reached for comment.

Sedition is not among the offences listed under the sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on the city in June 2020 that punishes terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession with possible life imprisonment.

But recent court judgements have freed authorities to use powers conferred by the new legislation to deploy previously sparsely used colonial era laws, including the Crime Ordinance which covers sedition.

Authorities say the national security law has restored order after often-violent pro-democracy unrest in 2019 and that it does not curb rights and freedoms. Critics say the legislation is a tool to quash dissent and has set the global financial hub on an authoritarian path.

In June, hundreds of police raided the premises of Apple Daily, arresting executives for alleged "collusion with a foreign country". The newspaper subsequently shut down after police froze its assets.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed a "seditious publications" charge against Lai and six other former Apple Daily staff, adding to the earlier charges. The charge sheet said their publications could "bring into hatred or contempt" or "excite disaffection" against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments.

Police had not disclose which Apple Daily or Stand News articles they considered seditious.