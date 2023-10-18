Hong Kong protester shot by police sentenced to nearly four years' jail

HONG KONG: A man shot by Hong Kong police during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019 was sentenced to 47 months' imprisonment by a district court on Wednesday (Oct 18) on multiple charges, including rioting and perverting the course of justice.

Tsang Chi-kin was sentenced to 40 months for rioting, and 7 months for allegedly assaulting a policeman with a white stick on Oct 1, 2019, when hundreds of thousands took to the streets as part of protracted anti-China, pro-democracy protests, sparking a crisis for Beijing's Communist leaders.

Tsang was also sentenced to 11 months and two weeks for perverting the course of justice with three other people.

Deputy District Judge Ada Yim gave Tsang more than a one-third deduction of his sentence after an expression of remorse, and for actively assisting the police investigation.

The 22-year-old had emerged from obscurity to become one of the city's most high-profile protesters. His plight was closely followed after he was shot, and he later went into hiding for two years after a failed bid to seek asylum in the city's US consulate.