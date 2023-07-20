Hong Kong questions families of wanted activists: Police source

HONG KONG: Hong Kong national security police on Thursday (Jul 20) detained four people, including the brother of prominent activist Dennis Kwok, one of eight fugitives with bounties on their heads for allegedly breaching national security.

The city's national security department "took in two men and two women from various districts in Hong Kong and Kowloon for investigation", a police source told AFP.

Among the four was the elder brother of former democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok, who is currently in the United States.

"(Kwok's elder brother) is now under investigation in the Western District police station," the source said.

Three others, "two women and a man", were taken in on Tuesday by the national security department, authorities told AFP earlier on Thursday.

AFP has requested comment from police on the most recent detentions.

The source confirmed that the three detained on Tuesday were the elder brother, sister-in-law and nephew of prominent unionist Mung Siu-tat, who is also among the eight wanted.

They were "suspected of assisting persons wanted by police (for continuing to) commit acts and engage in activities that endanger national security", police told AFP in a statement.

"Investigation is underway and further operations, including arrest, may be made."

Mung's relatives were allowed to leave the police station the same day, said local newspaper Sing Tao Daily, citing unnamed sources.