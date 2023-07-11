Hong Kong questions family of wanted activist Nathan Law

HONG KONG: Hong Kong took three family members of exiled democracy activist Nathan Law in for questioning on Tuesday (Jul 11), days after authorities issued a bounty on him and seven others accused of breaching the city's national security law.

Police officers from the national security department brought in Law's parents and elder brother without formally arresting them, a police source confirmed to AFP.

"It's understood that officers from the NSD took three people - Nathan Law's parents and elder brother - in for questioning," they said.

"So far, no arrest has been made."