Hong Kong DJ convicted of sedition in watershed trial

HONG KONG: A pro-democracy Hong Kong radio DJ was convicted of seditious speech on Wednesday (Mar 2) under a British colonial-era law that authorities have embraced as China flattens dissent in the business hub.

Tam Tak-chi, 49, is among a growing number of activists charged with sedition, a previously little-used law that prosecutors have dusted off in the wake of massive and sometimes violent protests in 2019.

Tam's trial was the first since Hong Kong's 1997 handover in which a sedition defendant fought his case by pleading not guilty and went through a full trial.

Two previous recent prosecutions were wrapped up after guilty pleas.

As a result, Tam's conviction is a legal watershed because it sets precedents for a host of upcoming sedition prosecutions as China remoulds Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image.

Better known by his moniker "Fast Beat", Tak hosted a popular online talk show that backed democracy and was highly critical of the government, often using colourful language.

He was a regular presence at protests and often set up street booths to deliver political speeches.

Prosecutors focused on the street booths, with Tam convicted on seven counts of "uttering seditious words" as well as other charges such as disorderly conduct and disobeying a police officer.

Authorities said Tam incited hatred against the authorities by chanting the popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times" 171 times, cursing the police force about 120 times, and repeatedly shouting "Down with the Communist Party".

"The attack on the Communist Party is only part of the seditious words uttered by the accused," district judge Stanley Chan said in his verdict.

"Looking at what he (Tam) said, it's far beyond criticising and theorising," he added.