Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID-19

HONG KONG: As Hong Kong battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, city authorities said they are ramping up the provision of community isolation and treatment units helped by mainland construction teams, including the reprovisioning of a cruise ship terminal.

With a reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 19), the government said in a statement late on Saturday that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal would be turned into a dedicated COVID-19 facility with 1,000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, who attended a ground-breaking ceremony at a construction site for 10,000 COVID-19 units at Penny's Bay close to the city's Disneyland resort, said she hoped the initiatives would "significantly enhance" the financial hub's anti-epidemic capacity.

"We are under a critical situation amid this smokeless battle," Lam said in a statement.