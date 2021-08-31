Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong to further relax law to fix doctor shortfall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong to further relax law to fix doctor shortfall

Hong Kong to further relax law to fix doctor shortfall

Doctors and nurses wait to receive China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong on Feb 23, 2021, as frontline workers and high risk people are the first in line to be vaccinated in the city. (Photo: AFP/Pool/Peter Parks)

31 Aug 2021 07:23PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 07:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will further relax a contentious plan to let non-local doctors practise in the city in order to tackle a shortfall of medical staff in the public sector, the city's Health Secretary said on Tuesday (Aug 31).

Sophia Chan, speaking at a press conference, said the government was proposing to allow foreign doctors with specialist qualifications to work in the city via a scheme which allows them to skip a decades-old compulsory exam.

The scheme, which was announced at the start of this year, had initially been limited to overseas-trained Hong Kong residents and even then had sparked a backlash amongst many in the local medical sector who believed it would lower health care standards in the Asian financial hub.

Some see the legislation as a first step in replacing local doctors with those from China, where there are concerns over health and safety standards, more than a dozen medical workers told Reuters in May.

Chan dismissed concerns that the law would lead to lower standards.

"We are very careful about ensuring the quality of these doctors," she said.

Hong Kong has an acute doctor shortage with a per capita ratio of two doctors per 1,000 people, far lower than other economies, the government said.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has urged medical workers to support the bill and sharply criticised medics for "politicising" government policies, including its response to COVID-19 and the use of the Chinese-made vaccine Sinovac.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us