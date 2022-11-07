Hong Kong relaxes COVID-19 rules for inbound tour groups

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's government said on Monday (Nov 7) it was relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on inbound tour groups including allowing them to enter theme parks and museums after arriving in the financial hub.

Hong Kong has relaxed many of its stringent COVID-19 policies in recent months, including hotel quarantine for international arrivals as of Sep 26.

International arrivals are still, however, subject to multiple coronavirus tests and barred from entering bars, restaurants and venues like sports clubs for the first three days.

The government said specific arrangements for visiting tourists would be launched this month, without specifying a start date.

"The relevant arrangements can support the gradual resumption of the inbound travel market in an orderly manner and provide more favourable business environment for the travel trade," the government said.